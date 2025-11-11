Left Menu

Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast

The tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station has claimed 12 lives and injured 20 others. Prominent leaders including CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia express confidence that the Centre will ensure justice, as investigations intensify and nationwide tributes pour in.

Updated: 11-11-2025 22:25 IST
Nation Stands United After Tragic Delhi Blast
  • India

A devastating blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on Monday, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring 20 others. In response, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other top officials have expressed their confidence in the central government's commitment to bring the culprits to justice.

CM Yadav has instructed state officials to maintain vigilance in the aftermath of the blast. He paid tributes to the victims at a gathering, reaffirming faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the seriousness with which the investigation is being handled.

Nationwide, leaders and citizens alike express solidarity with the victims' families, calling for stringent measures against the perpetrators. Former BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma lauded the swift actions of central agencies, while State Congress president Jitu Patwari referred to the victims as martyrs, underscoring national unity in these trying times.

