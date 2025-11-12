The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

A sudden and powerful explosion near Red Fort has left families across various districts struggling with the unexpected loss of loved ones. The blast not only shook the heart of Delhi but also devastated the close-knit communities spanning several kilometers away.

Victims of the tragic event included individuals like Dinesh Mishra, who worked tirelessly in Delhi to provide a better future for his children. Families like his are now faced with irreversible heartbreak. In other areas, disputes over burial locations compound the grief, as seen in the case of Mohsin and his family in Meerut.

Authorities have assured relatives of support, even as investigations by the National Investigation Agency suggest the possibility of a terror attack. Communities remain on high alert, grappling with the impact of this sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)