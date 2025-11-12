Sami Hamdi Ousted: Immigration Policy Clamps Down on Criticism of Israel

In a contentious act reflecting ongoing immigration policies, British political commentator Sami Hamdi has decided to leave the United States voluntarily. His departure follows over two weeks of detention, which his supporters attribute to his outspoken criticism of Israel.

Hamdi, notable for his Muslim and political analyst background, was apprehended by US Immigration authorities during a speaking tour. His arrest came a day after addressing a Council on American-Islamic Relations' annual gala in Sacramento, California. CAIR emphasized that Hamdi should never have been detained simply for his critical remarks about Israel.

The case is part of a broader crackdown under the Trump administration to remove foreigners in the US seen as supporting Palestinian unrest. Civil rights advocates argue this infringes on free speech rights. Although Hamdi was not charged with any criminal activity, he was detained for visa overstay – an action CAIR claims was due to the government nullifying his visa.