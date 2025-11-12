Left Menu

Supreme Court Pauses Trump’s SNAP Funding Order Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily upheld a decision allowing President Trump's administration to withhold $4 billion in SNAP funds during the government shutdown. This impacts 42 million low-income Americans relying on food aid, even as officials work toward resolving the shutdown.

The U.S. Supreme Court has momentarily extended the pause on a judge's directive that would require the Trump administration to fully finance food aid programs for 42 million low-income residents during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

This decision allows the current administration to continue retaining approximately $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as food stamps, amid growing concerns over funding shortages.

Amidst legislative efforts to break the government impasse, the court's action is pivotal as lawmakers negotiate solutions to end the deadlock affecting millions dependent on federal assistance.

