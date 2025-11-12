Supreme Court Pauses Trump’s SNAP Funding Order Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has momentarily extended the pause on a judge's directive that would require the Trump administration to fully finance food aid programs for 42 million low-income residents during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

This decision allows the current administration to continue retaining approximately $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as food stamps, amid growing concerns over funding shortages.

Amidst legislative efforts to break the government impasse, the court's action is pivotal as lawmakers negotiate solutions to end the deadlock affecting millions dependent on federal assistance.