Historic Surge in Women's Voters Drives Bihar's Political Transformation

The recent Bihar Assembly polls marked a significant increase in female voter turnout, dubbed as a historic transformation by the BJP. With women voting decisively in favor of the NDA, the election has been termed the most gender-inclusive since Independence. The pro-incumbency trend for good governance is attributed to PM Narendra Modi's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:53 IST
The BJP hailed the record turnout of women voters in the Bihar elections as a 'historic transformation', asserting their support was pivotal for the NDA's bid for development and governance. This landmark participation highlights a key shift in Indian democracy toward pro-incumbency under PM Modi.

According to the Election Commission, Bihar saw a 66.91% voter participation, the highest since its inaugural state poll in 1951. Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts, with turnout rates of 69.04% in the first phase and 74.03% in the second, compared to men's 61.56% and 64.1% respectively.

Analysts highlighted that the 'Mahila Factor' played a crucial role, marking the election as the most gender-inclusive since India's independence. This shift in voting demographics suggests a new political focus on 'gender + governance', a scenario pushing traditional caste-based dynamics into the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

