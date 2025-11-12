Historic Surge in Women's Voters Drives Bihar's Political Transformation

The BJP hailed the record turnout of women voters in the Bihar elections as a 'historic transformation', asserting their support was pivotal for the NDA's bid for development and governance. This landmark participation highlights a key shift in Indian democracy toward pro-incumbency under PM Modi.

According to the Election Commission, Bihar saw a 66.91% voter participation, the highest since its inaugural state poll in 1951. Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts, with turnout rates of 69.04% in the first phase and 74.03% in the second, compared to men's 61.56% and 64.1% respectively.

Analysts highlighted that the 'Mahila Factor' played a crucial role, marking the election as the most gender-inclusive since India's independence. This shift in voting demographics suggests a new political focus on 'gender + governance', a scenario pushing traditional caste-based dynamics into the background.

