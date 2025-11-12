Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Turkish Military Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia, killing all 20 personnel onboard. The C-130 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan to Turkiye. An investigation is underway, with debris scattered across farmland. Condolences pour in from international leaders, including NATO's Secretary General and the US Ambassador to Turkiye.

  • Turkey

A tragedy struck when a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia, killing all 20 personnel on board. The announcement came from Turkiye's Defence Minister on Wednesday, confirming the loss of the C-130 plane, which had departed from Ganja, Azerbaijan.

The aircraft was on its way back to Turkiye but crashed in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality. The cause remains under investigation as a Turkish accident investigation team has joined forces with Georgian authorities to inspect the wreckage, scattered across a plain near the border.

Expressions of sympathy have flooded in from global leaders, including NATO and the US. The crash coincided with recent Victory Day celebrations in Baku, but it's unclear if the personnel were attendees. Funeral arrangements have yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

