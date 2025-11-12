BJP Basks in Election Victory Hopes with 501 kg Laddoos

In a gesture filled with optimism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has confidently ordered 501 kg of laddoos ahead of the anticipated election results in Bihar. The votes, cast on November 6 and 11, are set for counting on Friday, with the state experiencing an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest since independence.

Buoyed by exit poll predictions foreseeing a decisive mandate for the NDA government, BJP supporters are in high spirits, eagerly preparing for celebrations. BJP worker Krishna Kumar Kallu told PTI that the NDA is set to celebrate multiple festivities, a reflection of their confidence in the people's support for their development initiatives.

Adding to the fervor, a laddoo maker in Patna confirmed the sizable order for the sweets, intended for Friday morning. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remains skeptical of the exit polls, dismissing them as maneuvered by BJP's leadership.

