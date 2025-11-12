Myanmar's Military Acquires New Aircraft Amid International Sanctions

Myanmar's military has expanded its aerial capabilities by commissioning new Russian helicopters and Chinese airplanes, amid international efforts to end its civil conflict. The United States and European Union have sanctioned Myanmar's junta, but Russia and China persist in equipping the Tatmadaw with military hardware.

At a recent ceremony in Naypyitaw, the military showcased three Russian Mi-38T helicopters and two Chinese Y-8 transport aircraft. Experts anticipate these aircraft will enhance the military's logistics, particularly in remote regions. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing highlighted the importance of air power, as Myanmar grapples with internal strife.

The military's continued acquisition of arms comes as it struggles to maintain control against resistance forces. Recent campaigns have seen the Tatmadaw reclaim territory and secure agreements with ethnic rebels. Despite the turmoil, the military has announced phased elections in December, impacting Myanmar's 330 townships.

