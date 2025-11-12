Left Menu

Myanmar's Military Acquires New Aircraft Amid International Sanctions

Myanmar's military has integrated Russian helicopters and Chinese airplanes into its air force, defying international sanctions. The acquisition may bolster military operations and influence in the country's ongoing civil war. Despite resistance, the Tatmadaw continues to leverage air power, securing strategic victories and maintaining control in several regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's military has expanded its aerial capabilities by commissioning new Russian helicopters and Chinese airplanes, amid international efforts to end its civil conflict. The United States and European Union have sanctioned Myanmar's junta, but Russia and China persist in equipping the Tatmadaw with military hardware.

At a recent ceremony in Naypyitaw, the military showcased three Russian Mi-38T helicopters and two Chinese Y-8 transport aircraft. Experts anticipate these aircraft will enhance the military's logistics, particularly in remote regions. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing highlighted the importance of air power, as Myanmar grapples with internal strife.

The military's continued acquisition of arms comes as it struggles to maintain control against resistance forces. Recent campaigns have seen the Tatmadaw reclaim territory and secure agreements with ethnic rebels. Despite the turmoil, the military has announced phased elections in December, impacting Myanmar's 330 townships.

