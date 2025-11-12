Left Menu

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

U.S. President Donald Trump has written to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, asking him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is undergoing a corruption trial. Trump argues the trial is politically motivated against Netanyahu, his close ally. Netanyahu has maintained his innocence against the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic communication, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to consider a presidential pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog's office confirmed receipt of the letter on Wednesday, amidst Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial.

President Trump expressed his conviction that the charges against Netanyahu, with whom he shares a longstanding alliance, are politically motivated. Trump emphasized respect for Israel's justice system but claimed the prosecution is unjustified given Netanyahu's efforts against Iran, a key adversary.

The Israeli president's office noted the formal procedures required for a pardon request, which must be officially submitted. This follows Trump's public appeal during his visit to Israel in October, where he addressed the Israeli parliament, urging similar action.

