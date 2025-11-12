Left Menu

Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Bihar assembly elections are securely stored, awaiting the count on Friday. Tight security, including police and CCTV surveillance, ensures their integrity. The election saw a record 66.91% voter turnout, highlighting heightened political awareness among Bihar's diverse electorate.

Updated: 12-11-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fate of Bihar's assembly election candidates is now in the hands of securely stored electronic voting machines (EVMs), confirmed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday.

All 38 districts in Bihar will conduct vote counting across 46 centers on Friday. The EVMs are locked in strong rooms under stringent two-tier security, involving Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and district police. This is supplemented by round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

Bihar's elections recorded an unprecedented 66.91% voter turnout, setting a new high since 1951. Officials note this surge reflects heightened public engagement, with contributions from women and varied societal groups. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude for the peaceful polling process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

