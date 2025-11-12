Aparajita Sarangi Leads Critical Joint Committee Amid Political Boycott
BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi has been appointed chairperson of a Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinizing bills to potentially remove governmental leaders facing serious legal charges. Despite a boycott from major opposition parties, the committee comprises 31 members, including representatives from both the opposition and NDA allies.
Aparajita Sarangi, a prominent BJP leader, was named chairperson of a Joint Parliamentary Committee responsible for examining bills aimed at dismissing top government officials, including the prime minister and chief ministers, who are arrested or detained for an extended period on serious charges.
However, the newly formed 31-member committee has been met with a boycott from several key opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress. Nevertheless, the panel includes members from various factions: 15 from the BJP, 11 from NDA allies, four opposition members, and a sole nominated member.
Despite the absence of parties like BJD and BRS, the committee retains significant representation from nearly every NDA constituent, showcasing a complex political landscape surrounding these legislative discussions.
