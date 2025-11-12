Aparajita Sarangi Leads Critical Joint Committee Amid Political Boycott

Aparajita Sarangi, a prominent BJP leader, was named chairperson of a Joint Parliamentary Committee responsible for examining bills aimed at dismissing top government officials, including the prime minister and chief ministers, who are arrested or detained for an extended period on serious charges.

However, the newly formed 31-member committee has been met with a boycott from several key opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress. Nevertheless, the panel includes members from various factions: 15 from the BJP, 11 from NDA allies, four opposition members, and a sole nominated member.

Despite the absence of parties like BJD and BRS, the committee retains significant representation from nearly every NDA constituent, showcasing a complex political landscape surrounding these legislative discussions.