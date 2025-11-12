Left Menu

Aparajita Sarangi Leads Critical Joint Committee Amid Political Boycott

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi has been appointed chairperson of a Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinizing bills to potentially remove governmental leaders facing serious legal charges. Despite a boycott from major opposition parties, the committee comprises 31 members, including representatives from both the opposition and NDA allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:54 IST
Aparajita Sarangi Leads Critical Joint Committee Amid Political Boycott
Aparajita Sarangi
  • Country:
  • India

Aparajita Sarangi, a prominent BJP leader, was named chairperson of a Joint Parliamentary Committee responsible for examining bills aimed at dismissing top government officials, including the prime minister and chief ministers, who are arrested or detained for an extended period on serious charges.

However, the newly formed 31-member committee has been met with a boycott from several key opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress. Nevertheless, the panel includes members from various factions: 15 from the BJP, 11 from NDA allies, four opposition members, and a sole nominated member.

Despite the absence of parties like BJD and BRS, the committee retains significant representation from nearly every NDA constituent, showcasing a complex political landscape surrounding these legislative discussions.

TRENDING

1
Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

 India
2
Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

 India
3
Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025