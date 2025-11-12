Nagaland Bids Farewell to Esteemed Political Leader Imkong L Imchen

Nagaland offered a heartfelt farewell to one of its most distinguished political leaders, Imkong L Imchen, who passed away on Tuesday at age 75.

A solemn funeral service held at his residence in Kohima saw leaders and citizens pay their respects, highlighting his impact on the state's governance and development.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other prominent figures lauded Imchen's dedication, recalling his five consecutive wins since 2003 and significant contributions to public service. His legacy in politics and various departments, including Health and Education, remains a guiding force for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)