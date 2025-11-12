Left Menu

Nagaland Bids Farewell to Esteemed Political Leader Imkong L Imchen

Nagaland mourns the passing of veteran politician Imkong L Imchen, who died at 75. Imchen, a BJP MLA since 2003, was known for his warmth, conviction, and service to Nagaland's political landscape. Dignitaries and admirers attended the farewell service, recalling his substantial contributions to various state departments.

Nagaland offered a heartfelt farewell to one of its most distinguished political leaders, Imkong L Imchen, who passed away on Tuesday at age 75.

A solemn funeral service held at his residence in Kohima saw leaders and citizens pay their respects, highlighting his impact on the state's governance and development.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other prominent figures lauded Imchen's dedication, recalling his five consecutive wins since 2003 and significant contributions to public service. His legacy in politics and various departments, including Health and Education, remains a guiding force for many.

