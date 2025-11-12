Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Energy Sector Transparency Amid Ministerial Overhaul

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for transparency and accountability in Ukraine's energy sector amid corruption probes. He calls for the dismissal of energy and justice ministers, pledging support for anti-graft investigations. Justice Minister Galushchenko, affirmed his suspension as appropriate, vowing to address the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Energy Sector Transparency Amid Ministerial Overhaul
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a strong call for transparency within Ukraine's energy sector, urging the dismissal of both the justice and energy ministers. His statement highlights a commitment to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and ensuring accountability at the highest government levels.

In a video address, Zelenskiy underscored the need for absolute transparency within the energy sector, particularly in its processes, given the current challenges Ukraine faces. He emphasized the inappropriateness of ongoing corrupt schemes within the sector, reflecting his administration's focus on reform.

Justice Minister German Galushchenko responded on social media, describing his suspension as a "civilised and appropriate scenario." He pledged to contest the allegations, though he refrained from providing detailed information about the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

 Malta
2
Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean K...

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

 India
4
India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025