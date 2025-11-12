Zelenskiy Urges Energy Sector Transparency Amid Ministerial Overhaul
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for transparency and accountability in Ukraine's energy sector amid corruption probes. He calls for the dismissal of energy and justice ministers, pledging support for anti-graft investigations. Justice Minister Galushchenko, affirmed his suspension as appropriate, vowing to address the allegations.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a strong call for transparency within Ukraine's energy sector, urging the dismissal of both the justice and energy ministers. His statement highlights a commitment to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and ensuring accountability at the highest government levels.
In a video address, Zelenskiy underscored the need for absolute transparency within the energy sector, particularly in its processes, given the current challenges Ukraine faces. He emphasized the inappropriateness of ongoing corrupt schemes within the sector, reflecting his administration's focus on reform.
Justice Minister German Galushchenko responded on social media, describing his suspension as a "civilised and appropriate scenario." He pledged to contest the allegations, though he refrained from providing detailed information about the investigation.
