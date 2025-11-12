Zelenskiy Urges Energy Sector Transparency Amid Ministerial Overhaul

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a strong call for transparency within Ukraine's energy sector, urging the dismissal of both the justice and energy ministers. His statement highlights a commitment to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and ensuring accountability at the highest government levels.

In a video address, Zelenskiy underscored the need for absolute transparency within the energy sector, particularly in its processes, given the current challenges Ukraine faces. He emphasized the inappropriateness of ongoing corrupt schemes within the sector, reflecting his administration's focus on reform.

Justice Minister German Galushchenko responded on social media, describing his suspension as a "civilised and appropriate scenario." He pledged to contest the allegations, though he refrained from providing detailed information about the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)