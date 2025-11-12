Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, former US President Donald Trump has written to Israel's President Isaac Herzog, urging him to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is embroiled in a high-stakes corruption trial that has deeply divided Israeli society.

The trial accuses Netanyahu of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery charges, a situation unprecedented for a sitting Israeli Prime Minister. While Netanyahu refutes the claims, calling them a witch hunt, Trump's plea adds a complex layer of international involvement to the proceedings.

With mixed reactions from Israeli and American leaders, the debate raises concerns about the extent of US influence on Israeli policies, especially in volatile regions such as the Gaza Strip, while also challenging the integrity of the legal processes within Israel.

