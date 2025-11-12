Empowering Women: Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Revolution

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the transformative impact of the Ladli Behna scheme, which supports over 12.6 lakh women by transferring Rs 1,500 into their accounts, enhancing their financial independence and self-reliance.

Addressing a gathering in Seoni district, Yadav reflected on the government's increased commitment from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, fulfilling promises made on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, and redefined the scheme from mere financial aid to a pathway for success and empowerment.

The initiative is a testament to the BJP government's dedication to women's empowerment. By investing Rs 1,857 crore to benefit women across the state, including over 268,000 in Seoni, the scheme aims to foster self-respect, self-reliance, and the overall prosperity of Madhya Pradesh through the empowerment of women.

