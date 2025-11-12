Vaccine Advisory Shakeup: Kennedy's Influence on Hepatitis B Policy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee, newly composed with members appointed by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to convene on December 4 and 5 to deliberate on hepatitis B vaccine policies. This follows Kennedy's rapid shakeup of the country's vaccination approach, including changes to recommendations for COVID-19 shots.

A Federal Register notice revealed that the agenda would cover vaccine safety, childhood and adolescent immunization schedules, and hepatitis B immunization guidelines. The committee, which previously decided against voting at its September meeting, is now expected to decide on whether to delay the first hepatitis B vaccine dose for certain infants.

The proposed policy change could delay the first dose for children whose mothers test negative for hepatitis B until the children are at least one month old. However, a more extreme suggestion is to postpone vaccination until the age of 12. With Kennedy's appointments, the vaccine advisory body is under pressure to align with the new directives.