Vaccine Advisory Shakeup: Kennedy's Influence on Hepatitis B Policy

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee, now led by members appointed by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will meet to discuss the hepatitis B vaccine policy, including safety and the immunization schedule. The group will vote on delaying the first dose, reflecting Kennedy's significant influence on U.S. vaccination strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:15 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee, newly composed with members appointed by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to convene on December 4 and 5 to deliberate on hepatitis B vaccine policies. This follows Kennedy's rapid shakeup of the country's vaccination approach, including changes to recommendations for COVID-19 shots.

A Federal Register notice revealed that the agenda would cover vaccine safety, childhood and adolescent immunization schedules, and hepatitis B immunization guidelines. The committee, which previously decided against voting at its September meeting, is now expected to decide on whether to delay the first hepatitis B vaccine dose for certain infants.

The proposed policy change could delay the first dose for children whose mothers test negative for hepatitis B until the children are at least one month old. However, a more extreme suggestion is to postpone vaccination until the age of 12. With Kennedy's appointments, the vaccine advisory body is under pressure to align with the new directives.

