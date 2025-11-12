Left Menu

Constitutional Amendment Expands Military Power in Pakistan

Pakistan's parliament passed a controversial constitutional amendment amplifying the army chief's authority and curbing the Supreme Court's remit, igniting democratic concerns. The legislation introduces a new Federal Constitutional Court and consolidates military influence, raising alarms about judicial independence and political ramifications.

Updated: 12-11-2025 21:47 IST
Constitutional Amendment Expands Military Power in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's parliament has controversially approved a constitutional amendment that extends the power of the army chief while constraining the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. This legislative move has sparked concerns among critics who believe it undermines the country's democratic fabric.

The lower house passed the amendment by an overwhelming majority, following the upper house's prior approval despite an opposition boycott. Once signed by the president, the reform will elevate Army Chief Asim Munir to Chief of Defence Forces, consolidating command over all defense branches with granted legal immunity post-tenure.

The amendment also establishes a new Federal Constitutional Court, effectively reducing the Supreme Court's oversight, and allowing government-appointed judges. Opposition parties and legal experts warn this could significantly erode judicial independence in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

