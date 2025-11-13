Left Menu

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed vice president Benjamin Bol Mel amid corruption allegations and political uncertainty. The shake-up, involving the removal of multiple senior officials, raises tensions in a country still reeling from past civil war and delayed elections, with fears of further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:39 IST
In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan President Salva Kiir dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel according to a Wednesday decree announced on state television, terminating ties with a figure once seen as Kiir's potential successor.

The dismissal, along with the removal of the central bank governor and revenue authority chief, underscores the ongoing instability within South Sudan's administration as the country grapples with delays in its electoral process and persistent civil unrest.

Accusations of corruption have long shadowed Bol Mel, with U.S. sanctions and a U.N. report alleging misappropriation of funds, intensifying scrutiny over the political future of the world's youngest nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

