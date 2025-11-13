Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan President Salva Kiir dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel according to a Wednesday decree announced on state television, terminating ties with a figure once seen as Kiir's potential successor.

The dismissal, along with the removal of the central bank governor and revenue authority chief, underscores the ongoing instability within South Sudan's administration as the country grapples with delays in its electoral process and persistent civil unrest.

Accusations of corruption have long shadowed Bol Mel, with U.S. sanctions and a U.N. report alleging misappropriation of funds, intensifying scrutiny over the political future of the world's youngest nation.

