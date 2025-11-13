Left Menu

Supreme Court to Weigh Fed Governor's Unprecedented Dismissal

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 21 regarding President Donald Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented move challenges the central bank's independence. A lower court previously blocked Trump's actions, questioning their validity under the Federal Reserve Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:52 IST
Supreme Court to Weigh Fed Governor's Unprecedented Dismissal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will hear arguments on January 21 in a case challenging the independence of the Federal Reserve. President Donald Trump seeks to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, an action without precedent that tests the central bank's established autonomy.

In October, the justices agreed to hear arguments in order to decide on a Justice Department request to lift a judge's order temporarily blocking Trump's removal of Cook. Appointed under former President Joe Biden, Cook's removal is contested under a 1913 law meant to protect the Fed from political interference.

The case raises questions about executive overreach, with lower courts so far siding with Cook, who has denied Trump's allegations of mortgage fraud. As the date approaches, the Supreme Court's conservative majority may consider revisiting historical protections, weighing whether the Fed's unique status justifies a special consideration.

TRENDING

1
Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

 Global
2
Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

 South Sudan
3
Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

 Ukraine
4
President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025