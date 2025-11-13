Left Menu

Democrats Demand Transparency in Paramount-CBS Merger

Top Democrats demanded answers from Paramount Skydance over its merger with CBS, alleging non-cooperation in providing documents. Concerns arose about the deal's timing linked to Trump. The merger required CBS to maintain unbiased programming and cut diversity programs. Lawmakers are requesting communication records and financial agreements regarding the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:07 IST
Leading Democrats on U.S. House committees have expressed discontent with Paramount Skydance over its refusal to disclose details regarding its multi-billion dollar merger with CBS News. The merger, approved during the Trump administration, has raised concerns due to its timing and alleged biased conditions imposed.

Paramount Skydance has yet to address these inquiries despite repeated requests for documents. Under the merger conditions, Skydance agreed to maintain CBS's unbiased news content, hire an ombudsman, and terminate certain diversity initiatives, raising eyebrows among lawmakers.

Additional scrutiny was sparked by reports alleging that Skydance intended to provide up to $20 million in advertising, a claim lacking clarity. FCC Chair Brendan Carr acknowledged the merger's necessity for unbiased journalism, but lawmakers demand further transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

