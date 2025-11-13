Democrats Demand Transparency in Paramount-CBS Merger

Leading Democrats on U.S. House committees have expressed discontent with Paramount Skydance over its refusal to disclose details regarding its multi-billion dollar merger with CBS News. The merger, approved during the Trump administration, has raised concerns due to its timing and alleged biased conditions imposed.

Paramount Skydance has yet to address these inquiries despite repeated requests for documents. Under the merger conditions, Skydance agreed to maintain CBS's unbiased news content, hire an ombudsman, and terminate certain diversity initiatives, raising eyebrows among lawmakers.

Additional scrutiny was sparked by reports alleging that Skydance intended to provide up to $20 million in advertising, a claim lacking clarity. FCC Chair Brendan Carr acknowledged the merger's necessity for unbiased journalism, but lawmakers demand further transparency.

