Trump's Bold Call: A Presidential Pardon for Netanyahu?

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to consider pardoning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst his ongoing corruption trial. Despite Trump's support, the Israeli legal process requires a formal request for a presidential pardon. Netanyahu, denying the charges, calls it a political prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic appeal, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to contemplate a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Herzog's office on Wednesday. Netanyahu, facing a protracted corruption trial, enjoys Trump's backing as a close ally and remains adamant about his innocence.

In the letter, Trump expressed respect for the Israeli justice system but labeled the prosecution against Netanyahu, whom he hailed as a staunch comrade against Israel's adversaries, notably Iran, as politically charged and unwarranted. The Israeli President's office emphasized that a formal request is necessary for any pardon considerations.

Reacting on social media, Netanyahu expressed gratitude toward Trump, reiterating his support and intent to continue their partnership. Although the presidency in Israel is largely ceremonial, Herzog possesses the unusual authority to grant pardons. However, as Netanyahu's trial proceeds, the outcome remains pending.

