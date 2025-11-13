Dow Hits Record High Amid Mixed Market Performance as Government Shutdown Looms

In a mixed day for Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new record high while the Nasdaq Composite retreated. The market shift underscores investors' focus on healthcare and financial sectors, moving away from high-priced technology stocks.

The US House of Representatives prepared to vote on a stopgap funding measure, set to bring an end to the lengthiest government shutdown in history. This move aims to restore essential services, including food aid and air traffic control operations, impacting both the economy and investor sentiment.

Healthcare and financial stocks led gains in the S&P 500, highlighting investors' pivot from technology shares. Meanwhile, job data from private employers pointed to struggles in the labor market, adding weight to the pressure on the Federal Reserve amid Fed policy maneuvering considerations.

