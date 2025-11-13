Left Menu

Congress Clears Historic Shutdown Deal Amidst Partisan Tensions

The U.S. Congress has voted to end the longest government shutdown, resuming crucial services like food assistance and air-traffic control. Despite the deal, rifts over healthcare remain, with no clear winner in the shutdown blame game as partisanship persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 06:55 IST
Congress Clears Historic Shutdown Deal Amidst Partisan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congress has voted to conclude the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, advancing a package that restores vital services such as food assistance and air-traffic control. The measure passed in the House with a vote of 222-209, heavily influenced by President Donald Trump's support which kept most Republicans aligned despite Democratic dissent.

The bill, having already secured Senate approval, will be signed into law by Trump, allowing government operations to resume but only extending funding until January 30. This sets the stage for continued discussions on federal health insurance subsidies, which remain a point of contention.

The closure of the shutdown comes as neither party emerges victorious. A poll indicated an almost even split in public blame, intensifying pressures as the government navigates post-shutdown challenges and prepares for upcoming legislative battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

