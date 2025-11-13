DMDK Gears Up for Upcoming Assembly Election

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), under the leadership of Premalatha Vijayakanth, has called a meeting of its district secretaries for Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting is to strategize on how best to tackle the upcoming Assembly election.

The party will also evaluate its strengths, discuss alliance opportunities, and address key organizational issues. All district secretaries have been urged to attend this vital meeting chaired by the general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)