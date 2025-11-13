DMDK Gears Up for Upcoming Assembly Election
The DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, is organizing a meeting of district secretaries in Chennai to strategize for the upcoming Assembly election. The meeting aims to evaluate the party's strengths and alliances and discuss crucial issues for organizational development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), under the leadership of Premalatha Vijayakanth, has called a meeting of its district secretaries for Thursday.
The purpose of the meeting is to strategize on how best to tackle the upcoming Assembly election.
The party will also evaluate its strengths, discuss alliance opportunities, and address key organizational issues. All district secretaries have been urged to attend this vital meeting chaired by the general secretary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored
Russia Ventures into Yuan Bonds: A New Era of Financial Alliances
Kerala-UAE: Forging New Economic Alliances
Key Issues and Strategies for Upcoming Winter Session of Parliament
Diplomatic Strategies: Putin and Tokayev's Moscow Meeting