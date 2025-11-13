Crime Surge and Migration: The Twin Challenges Shaping Chile's Election

Chile is bracing for a crucial presidential election, set against a backdrop of rampant concerns over crime and immigration. Crime now overshadows other pressing issues, such as the economy and health, according to a recent survey. The prominent rise of organized crime, once a rarity in the country, has transformed public sentiment.

The intertwining issues of crime and immigration have surged to the forefront of political debate as a significant influx of Venezuelans arrived in recent years. The polarization of views is palpable, with left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara squaring off against right-wing contenders, including the hardline Jose Antonio Kast.

Kast's campaign promises a stern approach to illegal immigration, embodying the heated narratives around crime and border security. Despite diverse strategies proposed by candidates, experts note the necessity of addressing the deep-seated nature of these societal problems beyond international borders and within Chile's local context.