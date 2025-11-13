Left Menu

BJP Leaders Visit Manipur Relief Camp Amid Ethnic Strife

Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra visited a relief camp in Manipur, distributing materials to internally displaced persons amidst ongoing ethnic conflict. They interacted with children, praised their resilience, and planned to meet with party MLAs. The conflict has caused over 260 deaths since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:07 IST
Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, where they distributed much-needed supplies to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Santhosh, the National General Secretary (Organisation), and Patra, the Northeast Coordinator, were warmly received by district unit president Thangam Haokip. The leaders visited Sadhvana Mandap relief camp, where they handed out relief materials and engaged with children who were part of the camp.

Santhosh was moved by the children and their families, particularly as they sang 'Sare Jaha Se Acha'. Patra indicated plans to meet with party MLAs regarding the situation. Since May 2023, ethnic conflicts between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups have resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced thousands in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

