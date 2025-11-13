Bangladesh's Constitutional Crossroads: A Referendum Amidst Political Turmoil

Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a referendum on constitutional reforms set to coincide with February's general elections. Despite political parties' disagreements over the referendum's timing, Yunus conveyed the decision in a nationwide televised address.

The planned referendum includes proposals such as creating a two-chamber parliament and restoring the caretaker government system for election processes, which will be voted on by the public. The referendum's outcome could establish a 'Constitutional Reform Council' involving lawmakers to amend the constitution within 180 days.

While significant progress has been made in trying past governmental crimes, parties like the BNP are skeptical about the reforms' legitimacy, arguing that these proposals contradict the July Charter, signed by Yunus himself. Jamaat, meanwhile, criticized the combined timing of the referendum and elections, creating further political unrest.