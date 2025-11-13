Detained and Released: Sami Hamdi's Battle for Free Speech

Sami Hamdi, a prominent British pro-Palestinian commentator, has been released from U.S. immigration detention and returned to London. Hamdi was detained on October 26 at San Francisco International Airport after his visa was revoked during a speaking tour critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Upon his return to London's Heathrow Airport, Hamdi claimed he was wrongly detained, stating his only fault was overstaying a visa that was revoked unexpectedly. He maintained he adhered to all visa conditions and believed his arrest was due to his advocacy for Gaza. Hamdi declared the incident as an attack on freedom of speech.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled Hamdi's visa under security protocols, stating he was then illegally in the country. This move by the Trump administration is part of a larger immigration crackdown criticized by rights groups as an infringement on free speech. Hamdi, managing director of The International Interest, had planned further speaking engagements in the U.S. before his detention.