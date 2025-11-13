Left Menu

Detained and Released: Sami Hamdi's Battle for Free Speech

Sami Hamdi, a British pro-Palestinian commentator, returned to London after spending over two weeks detained in the U.S. immigration system. Hamdi criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, leading U.S. officials to revoke his visa. Freed after two judges cited freedom of speech concerns, Hamdi denounced the ordeal as an attack on free expression globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:01 IST
Sami Hamdi, a prominent British pro-Palestinian commentator, has been released from U.S. immigration detention and returned to London. Hamdi was detained on October 26 at San Francisco International Airport after his visa was revoked during a speaking tour critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Upon his return to London's Heathrow Airport, Hamdi claimed he was wrongly detained, stating his only fault was overstaying a visa that was revoked unexpectedly. He maintained he adhered to all visa conditions and believed his arrest was due to his advocacy for Gaza. Hamdi declared the incident as an attack on freedom of speech.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled Hamdi's visa under security protocols, stating he was then illegally in the country. This move by the Trump administration is part of a larger immigration crackdown criticized by rights groups as an infringement on free speech. Hamdi, managing director of The International Interest, had planned further speaking engagements in the U.S. before his detention.

