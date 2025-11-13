IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that it is keeping a close watch on Jamaica and Haiti following the damage inflicted by Hurricane Melissa. Despite the storm's destruction, Jamaica reportedly possesses enough financial buffers to manage its immediate disaster-related expenses.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack stated that the organization is prepared to assist both countries, which bore the brunt of the hurricane. However, she noted that Jamaica has not requested financial assistance from the IMF at this time.

"Based on our preliminary assessment, discussions with local authorities, and our comprehensive understanding of Jamaica's fiscal situation, it appears that the country has the necessary resources to cover its urgent disaster-related spending," Kozack explained.

