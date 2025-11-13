Left Menu

IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

The IMF is closely monitoring Jamaica and Haiti after Hurricane Melissa's destruction. Jamaica has financial buffers to address immediate needs, while the IMF offers assistance to both nations. Currently, Jamaica hasn't sought financial aid. The IMF remains vigilant in supporting these hard-hit areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that it is keeping a close watch on Jamaica and Haiti following the damage inflicted by Hurricane Melissa. Despite the storm's destruction, Jamaica reportedly possesses enough financial buffers to manage its immediate disaster-related expenses.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack stated that the organization is prepared to assist both countries, which bore the brunt of the hurricane. However, she noted that Jamaica has not requested financial assistance from the IMF at this time.

"Based on our preliminary assessment, discussions with local authorities, and our comprehensive understanding of Jamaica's fiscal situation, it appears that the country has the necessary resources to cover its urgent disaster-related spending," Kozack explained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

