Manmohan Singh: The Unappreciated Architect of India's Economic Evolution

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic and political landscape. His leadership during the India-US nuclear deal showcased his political acumen, which remains underappreciated. Singh's reforms in 1991 laid the groundwork for India's growth, with his integrity bolstering public confidence in policy changes.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's strategic maneuvering during the India-US nuclear deal exemplified his political savviness. Despite opposition, Singh secured this landmark agreement, highlighting his underrated political skills, as noted by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, his former aide.

Speaking at a lecture series, Ahluwalia emphasized that the nuclear deal paved the way for crucial India-US defense and security cooperation. He praised Singh's foresight in advocating economic reforms as far back as 1971, although they came to fruition decades later. Singh's pragmatic approach in integrating private sector talent into governance was also commended.

Singh's integrity, characterized by his austere lifestyle and non-ideological stance on market policies, facilitated India's liberalization efforts. His ability to navigate high-stakes political environments and push through significant reforms positioned India on a new growth trajectory, as Ahluwalia underscored.

