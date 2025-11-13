Assam CM Leads Charge Against Applauders of Deadly Delhi Car Blast

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has confirmed the arrest of 17 individuals across the state for allegedly applauding a terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort. The deadly car blast, which took place near a traffic signal on Monday evening, resulted in at least 12 deaths and injured more than 20 people.

The incident unfolded when Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor driving the car, was killed in what officials suspect to be a suicide blast. Working previously at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, he is among those blamed for the attack. The Chief Minister highlighted a strict zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and noted that over 100 social media accounts are under review as part of the ongoing crackdown.

Authorities have linked the arrested individuals, including professionals like doctors and clerics, to a newly identified transnational terror module. A detailed probe, led by Delhi Police alongside central agencies, continues as they seek to uncover the broader conspiracy and locate any additional vehicles linked to the plot.