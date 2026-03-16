Protests Erupt Over BJP Supporter Arrests in Kolkata
BJP protested outside Girish Park police station in Kolkata over arrests ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rally. Around 300 BJP workers clashed with police, crossing barricades. They allege TMC supporters incited violence, while TMC denies this, accusing BJP of attacking a local leader's house.
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BJP members staged a protest outside the Girish Park police station in north Kolkata, objecting to the arrest of their supporters involved in a clash prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally on March 14.
Approximately 300 BJP workers engaged in a confrontation with police, defying and dismantling three barricades outside the station. Despite police efforts to deter the crowd, the protesters attempted to breach the police premises.
Accusations flew as BJP leaders blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, linked to MLA Shashi Panja, of inciting the violence to deter BJP supports from attending the rally. In response, TMC dismissed the allegations, counterclaiming BJP workers targeted Panja's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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