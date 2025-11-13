Left Menu

RPI (A) Presses for Seat Inclusion in Civic Polls

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urges the BJP to allocate seats for his Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming civic elections. Despite being a long-standing ally, RPI (A) is often excluded from the Mahayuti alliance. Athawale emphasizes their importance and seeks discussions with key BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:52 IST
RPI (A) Presses for Seat Inclusion in Civic Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called on the Bharatiya Janata Party to allocate seats for his Republican Party of India (A) in the upcoming civic elections. Athawale emphasized that RPI (A), a traditional ally of the BJP, deserves inclusion in the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing discussions.

Athawale expressed disappointment at the alliance primarily being presented as a coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, excluding RPI (A). He stated that if seats are not shared with RPI (A), they would field their candidates independently.

The Union Minister plans to address the matter with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, emphasizing the critical role RPI (A) plays in the success of BJP candidates. He also noted the exclusion of RPI (A) leaders from Mahayuti meetings and stressed the need for their inclusion in discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India
3
Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025