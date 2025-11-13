Party Turmoil: Leadership Struggles Shake PMK

In a dramatic twist of events, PMK advocate K Balu has vocally opposed the police protection granted to legislator R Arul following an alleged assault by supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

Arul, a loyalist of senior leader S Ramadoss, claims that Anbumani aims to seize control of the PMK helm by discrediting its founding figure.

Balu has lodged a petition seeking action against Arul, labeling him as a provocateur on social media, and has called for his detention under the Goondas Act, arguing that Arul is undeserving of police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)