Party Turmoil: Leadership Struggles Shake PMK
PMK advocate K Balu opposes police protection for legislator R Arul, who was attacked allegedly by supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss. Arul claims Anbumani aims to lead PMK by undermining founder Dr S Ramadoss. Following the attack, security measures for Arul are heightened, despite Balu's objections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:06 IST
In a dramatic twist of events, PMK advocate K Balu has vocally opposed the police protection granted to legislator R Arul following an alleged assault by supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss.
Arul, a loyalist of senior leader S Ramadoss, claims that Anbumani aims to seize control of the PMK helm by discrediting its founding figure.
Balu has lodged a petition seeking action against Arul, labeling him as a provocateur on social media, and has called for his detention under the Goondas Act, arguing that Arul is undeserving of police protection.
