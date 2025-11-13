Left Menu

Party Turmoil: Leadership Struggles Shake PMK

PMK advocate K Balu opposes police protection for legislator R Arul, who was attacked allegedly by supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss. Arul claims Anbumani aims to lead PMK by undermining founder Dr S Ramadoss. Following the attack, security measures for Arul are heightened, despite Balu's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:06 IST
Party Turmoil: Leadership Struggles Shake PMK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of events, PMK advocate K Balu has vocally opposed the police protection granted to legislator R Arul following an alleged assault by supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

Arul, a loyalist of senior leader S Ramadoss, claims that Anbumani aims to seize control of the PMK helm by discrediting its founding figure.

Balu has lodged a petition seeking action against Arul, labeling him as a provocateur on social media, and has called for his detention under the Goondas Act, arguing that Arul is undeserving of police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

Verizon's Largest Layoffs: Restructuring and Future Challenges

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India
3
Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025