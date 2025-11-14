Left Menu

Brazil-U.S. Tariff Negotiations: A Step Towards Resolution

The United States is currently reviewing a negotiation proposal from Brazil regarding tariff adjustments. A prompt response is anticipated, following discussions between Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Earlier, the U.S. increased tariffs on Brazilian imports significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 05:17 IST
The United States is carefully evaluating a proposal sent by Brazil concerning the adjustment of tariffs, as confirmed by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. In a statement on Thursday, Vieira highlighted his discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acknowledging an imminent response from the U.S.

'The Secretary of State mentioned that the issues concerning Brazil are receiving full attention. A swift resolution is sought, and feedback could emerge as early as tomorrow or within the next week,' Mauro Vieira stated after his meeting in Washington.

While specific details of Brazil's proposal remain undisclosed, the context is rooted in the U.S.'s decision in August to hike tariffs on Brazilian goods to 50% from a previous 10%.

