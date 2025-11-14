BJP's Devyani Rana Leads in High-Stakes Nagrota Bypoll

BJP candidate Devyani Rana is taking an early lead in the crucial bypoll for the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu district. Her primary competition comes from National Conference candidate Shamim Begum.

The fight is intense, with a total of 10 candidates contesting, including Harsh Dev Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party. Singh is a seasoned politician, having served as a state education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar.

The counting of votes commenced amid tight security at the Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar, where 23 tables have been set up to facilitate the process. Voter turnout was noteworthy, exceeding 75%. The election was necessitated by the death of Devyani's father, former MLA Devender Singh Rana.