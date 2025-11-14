Left Menu

Congress Defends Nehru's Legacy Against Modi's Criticism

The Congress party accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to undermine Jawaharlal Nehru's contributions to India on Nehru's 136th birth anniversary. Party leaders emphasize Nehru's enduring influence on democracy and secularism and announce the imminent launch of a digital archive celebrating Nehru's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:09 IST
In a fierce defense on the 136th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to undermine the legacy of India's first Prime Minister. They argue that Nehru, a pillar of modern India, is unfairly criticized by the current administration.

Leading figures in the opposition party, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi, paid their tributes at Nehru's memorial in Shanti Van, highlighting his role in shaping the nation's values of democracy and secularism. They reiterated that Nehru's ideals continue to guide and inspire India.

As part of preserving Nehru's legacy, Congress announced the upcoming launch of a digital archive from the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive insight into Nehru's contributions and ideas, ensuring his memory is kept alive for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

