Naveen Yadav Takes Lead in Jubilee Hills By-Election

V Naveen Yadav, the Congress candidate, is leading the by-election in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by a margin of 2,995 votes over his BRS counterpart, Maganti Sunitha, following the second round of vote counting on Friday.

According to the official figures, Yadav has amassed 17,874 votes, compared to the BRS nominee's haul of 14,879 votes, while the BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy has secured 3,475 votes so far. The vote counting kicked off at 8 AM, beginning with the postal ballots.

Amid heightened security measures, this election is pivotal for both the ruling Congress and the BRS, with the counting process slated to conclude over 10 rounds. The bypoll, spurred by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June, saw a turnout of 48.49% in the November 11 polls, with 1.94 lakh of 4.01 lakh eligible voters participating.