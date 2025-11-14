Left Menu

Naveen Yadav Leads in Jubilant Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav led by approximately 13,000 votes over BRS opponent Maganti Sunitha after five rounds of counting in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Yadav secured 50,849 votes while the BRS nominee gathered 37,990 votes. Celebrations ensued at Congress' headquarters in Telangana.

Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:39 IST
Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav has taken a commanding lead, approximately 13,000 votes ahead of his closest rival, BRS contender Maganti Sunitha, following the initial five rounds of vote counting in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

According to official figures, Yadav accumulated a total of 50,849 votes, while the BRS representative received 37,990 votes, and the BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy garnered 8,569 votes.

As Yadav consistently maintained his lead from the first count, Congress supporters erupted in celebration at Gandhi Bhavan in Telangana, marking their candidate's performance with fireworks and sweets distribution.

