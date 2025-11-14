Left Menu

TMC Dismisses Impact of Bihar Elections on West Bengal's Political Landscape

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) dismissed the impact of BJP-led NDA's success in Bihar on West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh expressed confidence in Mamata Banerjee's leadership, emphasizing local issues. He alleged BJP's potential conspiracies in West Bengal but reaffirmed TMC's public outreach efforts to thwart them.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has confidently dismissed any potential impact of the BJP-led NDA's recent victory in Bihar on West Bengal's assembly elections next year. According to TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is poised to secure a fourth term with over 250 seats.

Ghosh emphasized that Bihar's political equations do not influence Bengal, where development, unity, and self-respect are key factors. Despite the Congress's failure to oppose the BJP, Ghosh asserted that Mamata Banerjee remains the people's choice in West Bengal.

Ghosh accused the BJP of planning conspiracies with the Election Commission to undermine the TMC in West Bengal. He assured that TMC's robust public outreach would resist any attempts to exploit central power, adding that Mamata Banerjee's model of development continues to gain followers across states, including Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

