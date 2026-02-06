Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions Rise: Trump Rejects Russian Arms Control Proposal

Donald Trump has rejected extending the New START treaty with Russia, proposing a more comprehensive arms control agreement. The treaty's expiration risks escalating nuclear arms races. Russia remains open to discussions, while China calls for U.S.-Russia dialogue. Both sides face uncertainty without restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:49 IST
In a significant policy move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed a Russian proposal to extend the New START treaty for another year, advocating instead for a more robust and modern agreement. This rejection has sparked concerns over potential acceleration of nuclear arms races, as the treaty has been a cornerstone for arms control between the two superpowers since the Cold War.

Arms control advocates warn that without the treaty's constraints, both nations may increase their nuclear arsenals, further destabilizing global security. Russia has shown willingness for dialogue if the U.S. provides constructive responses. Meanwhile, China urges the United States to resume talks with Russia to ensure strategic stability, emphasizing the urgency of maintaining such agreements.

The expiration introduces an element of unpredictability in international relations, as both Russia and the U.S. are free to pursue their nuclear capabilities unrestrictedly. As the geopolitical landscape shifts, the opportunity for diplomatic engagement remains crucial to avoiding missteps that could lead to increased global insecurity at a time when trust between the nuclear powers is vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

