Deadly Dispute: The Fatal Stabbing Over a Car Mirror

A 25-year-old garment vendor was tragically stabbed to death, and another man was injured in a bizarre dispute over a car side mirror, police reported on Friday. The incident, rooted in old enmity, saw four individuals, including two juveniles, apprehended by the authorities.

The altercation began as a disagreement over a damaged car mirror but quickly turned violent due to ongoing tensions between two groups, according to a senior police officer. At the scene, police found a large crowd and bloodstains, leading to an immediate investigation.

The victims, Arun, a garment vendor, and Shivam, employed at AIIMS, were rushed to the trauma center. Tragically, Arun succumbed to his injuries, while Shivam remains stable. The police have identified and detained the main accused, recovering the weapon involved.

