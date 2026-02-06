Left Menu

Deadly Dispute: The Fatal Stabbing Over a Car Mirror

A garment vendor was fatally stabbed, and another man injured in a violent dispute over a car mirror in Gautampuri. Four people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended. The argument escalated due to long-standing enmity, and the incident is under further investigation.

A 25-year-old garment vendor was tragically stabbed to death, and another man was injured in a bizarre dispute over a car side mirror, police reported on Friday. The incident, rooted in old enmity, saw four individuals, including two juveniles, apprehended by the authorities.

The altercation began as a disagreement over a damaged car mirror but quickly turned violent due to ongoing tensions between two groups, according to a senior police officer. At the scene, police found a large crowd and bloodstains, leading to an immediate investigation.

The victims, Arun, a garment vendor, and Shivam, employed at AIIMS, were rushed to the trauma center. Tragically, Arun succumbed to his injuries, while Shivam remains stable. The police have identified and detained the main accused, recovering the weapon involved.

