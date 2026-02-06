Left Menu

India Faces England in Thrilling ICC U-19 World Cup Final

India, led by skipper Ayush Mhatre, opted to bat first against England in the ICC U-19 World Cup final. England made one change in their lineup, replacing Alex French with Alex Green. The stage is set for a high-stakes cricket showdown between the unchanged Indian squad and the English side.

06-02-2026
In an electrifying atmosphere, India took to the field with a strategic decision to bat first against England in the ICC U-19 World Cup final. The Indian squad, spearheaded by captain Ayush Mhatre, remains an unchanged force, poised to take on their English counterparts.

The English team introduced a fresh change, swapping Alex French with Alex Green in a move that aims to counterbalance India's confidence. Both teams gear up for a face-off in a match promising intensity and thrilling cricket action.

The players lining up for India include Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra, and others. England's lineup features Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, with Thomas Rew leading as captain and wicketkeeper, headlining a striking list of emerging talents ready to engage in this final cricket battle.

