Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre

In a dramatic display of political theater, Patna's streets were enveloped in a visual narrative as posters lauded Nitish Kumar amidst NDA's electoral triumph in Bihar. Bold and defiant in design, these posters portrayed Kumar as the embodiment of Bihar's leadership.

Even with BJP leading in more seats, the JD(U)'s carefully crafted visuals delivered a powerful message. The imagery acclaimed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reinforcing his role as the state's central axis amidst the electoral fervor and speculation about leadership changes.

The strategy, pairing reassurance with assertion, emboldened party faithfuls. As trends placed the NDA far ahead, JD(U) supporters saw the visuals as proof of Kumar's enduring political stature, firmly casting him as the star of Bihar's unfolding political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)