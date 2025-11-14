BHP Faces Accountability in Brazil's Dam Collapse

BHP is now facing liability for the 2015 dam collapse in southeastern Brazil, as decided by London's High Court.

The collapse, part of Brazil's most severe environmental disaster, involved a release of toxic sludge, claiming 19 lives and displacing thousands.

Judge Finola O'Farrell pointed to BHP's decisions leading up to the disaster, attributing the collapse to their actions. BHP announced plans to appeal the decision.

