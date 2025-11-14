BHP Faces Accountability in Brazil's Dam Collapse
London's High Court ruled that BHP could be held liable for the 2015 dam collapse in Brazil, causing severe environmental damage. The disaster affected thousands of people and businesses. Judge Finola O'Farrell cited BHP's continued expansion of the dam as a direct cause of the collapse.
BHP is now facing liability for the 2015 dam collapse in southeastern Brazil, as decided by London's High Court.
The collapse, part of Brazil's most severe environmental disaster, involved a release of toxic sludge, claiming 19 lives and displacing thousands.
Judge Finola O'Farrell pointed to BHP's decisions leading up to the disaster, attributing the collapse to their actions. BHP announced plans to appeal the decision.
