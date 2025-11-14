Left Menu

BHP Faces Accountability in Brazil's Dam Collapse

London's High Court ruled that BHP could be held liable for the 2015 dam collapse in Brazil, causing severe environmental damage. The disaster affected thousands of people and businesses. Judge Finola O'Farrell cited BHP's continued expansion of the dam as a direct cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:20 IST
BHP Faces Accountability in Brazil's Dam Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

BHP is now facing liability for the 2015 dam collapse in southeastern Brazil, as decided by London's High Court.

The collapse, part of Brazil's most severe environmental disaster, involved a release of toxic sludge, claiming 19 lives and displacing thousands.

Judge Finola O'Farrell pointed to BHP's decisions leading up to the disaster, attributing the collapse to their actions. BHP announced plans to appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

 India
2
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

India
4
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025