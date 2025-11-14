Shashi Tharoor Sparks Controversy Over Dynasty Politics Critique

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stirred controversy with his remarks on dynasty politics, criticizing what he sees as a threat to Indian democracy.

As the Bihar elections concluded with Congress examining the reasons for its defeat, Tharoor noted his absence from the campaign. Senior party member MM Hassan criticized him, attributing Tharoor's political rise to family support.

Calling for a shift from dynasty to meritocracy, Tharoor's comments received backlash from within the Congress, spotlighting ongoing tensions in the party's internal dynamics.

