Shashi Tharoor Sparks Controversy Over Dynasty Politics Critique
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after commenting on dynasty politics in his party. While addressing Bihar election results, he mentioned not being invited to campaign. Senior Congress leader MM Hassan rebuked Tharoor, accusing him of benefiting from family politics. Tharoor calls for meritocracy over dynasty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:31 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stirred controversy with his remarks on dynasty politics, criticizing what he sees as a threat to Indian democracy.
As the Bihar elections concluded with Congress examining the reasons for its defeat, Tharoor noted his absence from the campaign. Senior party member MM Hassan criticized him, attributing Tharoor's political rise to family support.
Calling for a shift from dynasty to meritocracy, Tharoor's comments received backlash from within the Congress, spotlighting ongoing tensions in the party's internal dynamics.
