NDA Dominates Bihar Assembly Polls, BJP Surge Evident

The NDA is leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls, with the BJP emerging as the dominant party. The Mahagathbandhan alliance, featuring RJD, Congress, and Left parties, faces a significant defeat despite earlier predictions favoring its candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:20 IST
The NDA appears set for a sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections, with leads in nearly 200 out of 243 seats. The BJP is solidifying its position as the largest political force, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong campaign influence.

The Mahagathbandhan, allied with the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is facing a considerable setback. Opinion polls had favored their chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, but the coalition struggles to secure even 35 seats.

Celebrations erupted among BJP and JD(U) supporters as they prepared for victory amid performances by key BJP leaders and a promising tally for Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV). The elections are seen as a precursor to upcoming contests in West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

