NDA Dominates Bihar Assembly Polls, BJP Surge Evident
The NDA is leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls, with the BJP emerging as the dominant party. The Mahagathbandhan alliance, featuring RJD, Congress, and Left parties, faces a significant defeat despite earlier predictions favoring its candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.
- Country:
- India
The NDA appears set for a sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections, with leads in nearly 200 out of 243 seats. The BJP is solidifying its position as the largest political force, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong campaign influence.
The Mahagathbandhan, allied with the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is facing a considerable setback. Opinion polls had favored their chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, but the coalition struggles to secure even 35 seats.
Celebrations erupted among BJP and JD(U) supporters as they prepared for victory amid performances by key BJP leaders and a promising tally for Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV). The elections are seen as a precursor to upcoming contests in West Bengal and Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi thanks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for Bihar poll win.
In last 11 years, PM Modi worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar worked to pull it out of darkness of 'jungle raj': Amit Shah.
Nitish Kumar Set for Historic Fifth Term in Bihar as NDA Leads Assembly Polls
NDA's historic win in Bihar seal of trust for development and welfare policies of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar govts: BJP chief Nadda.
Nitish Kumar Poised for Fifth Term as Bihar CM Amidst Strong Women Voter Turnout