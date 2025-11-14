NDA Dominates Bihar Assembly Polls, BJP Surge Evident

The NDA appears set for a sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections, with leads in nearly 200 out of 243 seats. The BJP is solidifying its position as the largest political force, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong campaign influence.

The Mahagathbandhan, allied with the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is facing a considerable setback. Opinion polls had favored their chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, but the coalition struggles to secure even 35 seats.

Celebrations erupted among BJP and JD(U) supporters as they prepared for victory amid performances by key BJP leaders and a promising tally for Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV). The elections are seen as a precursor to upcoming contests in West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)