Historic Sweep: BJP-Led NDA Triumphs in Bihar

Trends are strongly in favor of the BJP-led NDA as they appear set to dominate the Bihar assembly elections, a fact underscored by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He stated that the people of Bihar have clearly indicated future elections will prioritize development, eschewing divisions based on religion or caste.

Sawant asserted that the electorate favorably endorsed governance focused on progress over 'jungle raj.' He extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership, and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their electoral success.

The NDA is currently leading in more than 180 out of 243 assembly seats, positioning the party for a record-setting victory. Sawant highlighted substantial infrastructure and human resource advances under Modi's stewardship, with voters choosing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

(With inputs from agencies.)