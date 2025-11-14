Left Menu

Controversy Over U.S. Military Strikes on Drug Traffickers

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals only 29% of Americans support U.S. military actions against drug traffickers without judicial involvement, challenging Trump's operations in Latin America. The actions, criticized as extrajudicial by rights groups and considered illegal by U.S. allies, have raised concerns about international law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:40 IST
Controversy Over U.S. Military Strikes on Drug Traffickers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a mere 29% of Americans approve of using U.S. military force against suspected drug traffickers without judicial proceedings. This data challenges the Trump administration's aggressive stance in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

Reports suggest widespread opposition, with 51% of survey participants disapproving of the military actions, which have been condemned by human rights organizations like Amnesty International as unlawful extrajudicial killings. Concerns mount over potential international law violations as allies express discomfort.

The military endeavors represent a significant policy shift from traditional U.S. Coast Guard operations towards a more militarized approach. With heightened military presence in the Caribbean, the situation has stirred a debate about unnecessarily escalating tensions with Venezuela and the strategic legitimacy of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

