Historic Shift: PDP Wins Budgam, NC's Stronghold Since 1957

The PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir secured a groundbreaking victory in Budgam, ending National Conference's stronghold since 1957. This defeat marks NC's first electoral loss in the Shia-dominated region. Key factors include internal party disagreements and Abdullah's vacated seat. The PDP's strategic campaign, led by Mehbooba Mufti, proved decisive.

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed a historic victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam assembly segment, a seat held by the ruling National Conference (NC) since 1957. Aga Syed Muntazir's win marked the first-ever electoral defeat for the NC in its longstanding stronghold.

Several factors contributed to this seismic shift, including internal rifts within the NC and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacating the seat. Additionally, the absence of influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the campaign trail weakened the party's standing.

The PDP's win was orchestrated by party president Mehbooba Mufti and her campaign team, enhancing the party's presence in the legislative assembly. Muntazir's victory increases the PDP's tally to four seats, testing Abdullah's government and party solidarity.

